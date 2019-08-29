Bills trade Teller to Browns for two draft picks

Buffalo Bills guard Wyatt Teller (75) and tackle Dion Dawkins (73) block at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Bills made some trade moves on Thursday afternoon. Offensive Lineman Wyatt Teller is headed to the Cleveland Browns, in addition to a 2021 7th round pick. The Bills acquire a 2020 5th round pick, as well as a 2020 6th round pick in the trade.

The Bills drafted Teller in the 5th round of the 2018 draft. Last season he started the final seven games of his rookie year at left guard.

With the final preseason game on Thursday night, and with the 53 man rosters to be solidified for each NFL team in a few days, expect there to still be a few more trades before the final cuts on Saturday.