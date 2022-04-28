ORCHARD PARK, N.Y (WIVB) – Cornerback was the biggest area the Bills needed to address and they did that in the draft by moving up to take Florida corner Kaiir Elam with the 23rd overall pick.

The Bills traded the 25th overall pick and a fourth-round pick (130th overall) to the Ravens. In doing so Buffalo moved up two spots to get Elam by getting in front of Dallas picking at 24.

Brandon Beane on drafting Kaiir Elam: "He plays in the SEC which is the closest thing to our level. We think he has a high ceiling, he's a young player. He's got a lot of things he does well. He's a bigger, longer guy, he's got speed." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) April 29, 2022

Brandon Beane on adding a CB: "We looked at some guys in free agency that got out of our price range. We knew going into this draft there were some guys that could fit us." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) April 29, 2022

Brandon Beane on how ready Kaiir Elam is to play in the NFL: "He's faced guys already that are playing in the NFL and even some that were drafted in front of him tonight. We've seen Elam face receivers that are playing in the NFL. I think it's an easier transition." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) April 29, 2022

Brandon Beane: "We had conversations with people to move down. The way it was going early I thought we were moving down." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) April 29, 2022

This roster doesn’t have many “needs” or holes to fill but cornerback was a group the Bills needed to add to especially with Tre’Davious White still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered on Thanksgiving night against the Saints. The timetable for when he could be ready to play is still up in the air. Then the Bills lost their other starting corner from last season, Levi Wallace in free agency as he signed with the Steelers.

The way the draft was going, things were trending in the direction of the Bills taking a corner. The top two went off the board quickly with Derek Stingley Jr. going to the Texans third overall and the Jets taking Sauce Gardner with the next pick at fourth overall. After those guys went, a cornerback wasn’t taken until the Chiefs traded with the Patriots to move up to the 21st overall pick. Kansas City selected Washington corner Trent McDuffie with that pick.

Check out our prospect profile on Kaiir Elam leading up to the draft here.