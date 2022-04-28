ORCHARD PARK, N.Y (WIVB) – Cornerback was the biggest area the Bills needed to address and they did that in the draft by moving up to take Florida corner Kaiir Elam with the 23rd overall pick.
The Bills traded the 25th overall pick and a fourth-round pick (130th overall) to the Ravens. In doing so Buffalo moved up two spots to get Elam by getting in front of Dallas picking at 24.
This roster doesn’t have many “needs” or holes to fill but cornerback was a group the Bills needed to add to especially with Tre’Davious White still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered on Thanksgiving night against the Saints. The timetable for when he could be ready to play is still up in the air. Then the Bills lost their other starting corner from last season, Levi Wallace in free agency as he signed with the Steelers.
The way the draft was going, things were trending in the direction of the Bills taking a corner. The top two went off the board quickly with Derek Stingley Jr. going to the Texans third overall and the Jets taking Sauce Gardner with the next pick at fourth overall. After those guys went, a cornerback wasn’t taken until the Chiefs traded with the Patriots to move up to the 21st overall pick. Kansas City selected Washington corner Trent McDuffie with that pick.
