Bills training camp injury report: August 18th

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Here’s a look at the Bills injury report on their second day in pads.

Did not practice:

-Wide receiver Gabriel Davis missed practice with a leg contusion.

-Wide receiver Robert Foster is in the concussion protocol.

-Fullback Patrick DiMarco missed practice with neck soreness.

-Defensive tackle Ed Oliver missed a second consecutive practice with a hip injury.

-Tight end Tommy Sweeney is still on the physically unable to perform list with his foot injury.

-Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano is still out with a pec injury.

Non-contact:

-Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and linebacker Vosean Joseph were both still in red no-contract jerseys. 

Returned to practice:

Cornerback Levi Wallace and offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe returned to practice.

