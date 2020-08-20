Bills training camp injury report: August 20th

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) catches a pass during a fumble drill in the second day of training camp opened to the media at ADPRO Sports Training Center’s outdoor field in Orchard Park,N.Y. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Pool Photographer (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Here is a look at the Bills training camp injury report for August 20th.

Injured during practice:

Cornerback Josh Norman suffered a leg injury during practice that the team said is still being evaluated.

Did not practice:

-Defensive tackle Ed Oliver missed his fourth straight practice with a hip injury

-Fullback Patrick DiMarco was out for a third straight day with a neck injury.

-Wide receiver Robert Foster remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and also missed a third straight practice.

-Guard Jon Feliciano (torn pectoral muscle) remains out — although he observed practice from the sidelines

-Tight end also remains out Tommy Sweeney, who is on the physically unable to perform list with a foot injury.

Returned to practice:

-Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson (foot) returned after missing Wednesday’s practice.