Bills training camp injury report: August 23rd

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- The offseason additions of defensive linemen Mario Addison and Quinton Jefferson this offseason means more depth for an already stacked Bills defensive line. After spending his first four seasons in Seattle, Jefferson is already feeling right at home in a room full of veterans.

"Every day you got to bring your A game because of the guys around you. We're all trying to push ourselves to that next level. It's something that made me really want to come here, to be in the room with a bunch of talent. It's only going to want me to push myself to be better," Quinton Jefferson said on Friday to reporters. "You get that game knowledge from guys like Mario and Jerry and Trent who've been here and played at a high level, so you can watch them and see if I can implement in my game and even pick their brains on and off the field, so it's pretty cool."