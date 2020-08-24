Bills training camp injury report: August 24th

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Here is a look at the Bills injury reporter at training camp for August 24th.

Did not practice:

-Cornerback Josh Norman is still out with a hamstring injury.

-Fullback Patrick DiMarco (neck)

-Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (pec)

-Tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot)

– Running back Taiwan Jones was a new addition to the injury report with a knee injury suffered in practice on Sunday.

-Running back Christian Wade also missed practice with a quad injury.

Sean McDermott said CB Josh Norman will be our once again with a hamstring injury and said “It looks like it will be some time”. @news4buffalo — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 24, 2020

Limited at practice:

-Linebackers A.J. Klein (ankle) and Tremaine Edmunds (hip) were limited on Monday.

Red non-contact jersey:

-Wide receiver Robert Foster (concussion) was also limited Monday, practicing in a red, no-contact jersey.

Return to practice:

Josh Allen, Quinton Jefferson, Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler all returned to the practice field for the Bills on Monday after missing practice Sunday.