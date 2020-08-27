Bills training camp injury report: August 27th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) did not dress today. He played catch on the sidelines in pre game warmups during the ninth day of training camp to an empty stadium and no fans at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park,N.Y. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Pool Photographer (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There was one big name on the Bills injury report for their scrimmage at Bills Stadium on Thursday and that was wide receiver Stefon Diggs although good news, it doesn’t sound too serious.

Did not practice:

-Fullback Pat DiMarco (neck)

-Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (pec)

-Tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot)

-Running back Taiwan Jones (knee)

-Linebacker Corey Thompson (knee)

-Cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring)

-Running back Christian Wade (quad)

-Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (lower back soreness)

-Defensive End Bryan Cox Jr. had an excused absence today from practice for a personal matter. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss