Bills training camp injury report: August 27th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - Some things are bigger than sports. And sports have the ability to spark important, much needed conversations that hopefully lead to change in this country.

Wednesday night we saw that action as NBA teams decided not to play in the wake of Jacob Blake, a black man, was shot in the back seven times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The NBA decided not play any games last night as well as the WNBA and some MLB teams followed their lead.