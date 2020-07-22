Bills Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Continuity is a key ingredient to having a good offensive line and the Bills are set up for success in that area.

All 5 starters return from 2019, Mitch Morse, Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano, and Quinton Spain started 17 games, while Cody Ford started all but one contest.

Ford’s first season in the NFL was filled with ups and downs. The Bills used the 38th overall pick on the right tackle and his progress will be a storyline throughout the season.

Ty Nsekhi shared playing time with Ford in 2019 and will offer competition at the position but ideally Ford secures the spot during camp and for several seasons to come.

The team also signed Daryl Williams, one of the top right tackles in 2017 but injuries became an issue. If healthy, Williams could offer an upgrade at tackle and force Ford inside to guard.

Dion Dawkins enters the fourth and final year of his contract. Left tackle is a premier position and 26-year-old is in line to collect a big pay day. Since taking over as the starter in the middle of 2017, Dawkins has played nearly every snap at left tackle. Protecting Josh Allen’s blindside would be a wise investment.

Spencer Long and Ryan Bates are basically locks to make the roster because of their abilities to play several positions along the line. The Bills also signed undrafted free agent Trey Adams who could be in the mix for one of the final backup spots.