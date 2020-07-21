Bills Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills running back room has undergone a complete makeover in less than a year. LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore were the Bills top two running backs heading into training camp in 2019.

Those veterans have been replaced with fresh legs.

Devin Singletary is coming off a very productive rookie season. He averaged over 5 yards per carry, finished with 775 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Sean McDermott believes successful running games are built with more than one back carrying the load.

The second half of the Bills 1-2 punch is 3rd round draft pick Zack Moss. The rookie says– players who want to tackle him will have to make a “business decision”. The Bills could have one of the best young running back duos in the league this season.

T.J. Yeldon couldn’t find a way to get onto the field last season. He played in just 6 games and only managed 17 carries. The coaching staff maintains that the team is confident in Yeldon but his lack of playing time says otherwise.

Running back Taiwan Jones returns to Buffalo after one season in Houston. That signing was about improving special teams and not adding competition in the backfield.

Christian Wade captured fans imagination last preseason with some exceptional plays. The 2nd year player from England is part of the International Pathway Program and is probably a long shot to make the 53-man roster.

The one backfield battle to keep a close eye on during camp is actually at fullback. 31-year-old, Pat DiMarco is the second oldest player at his position in the NFL.

The Bills added Reggie Gilliam, the undrafted free agent blocked 6 kicks in college and was a special teams ace at Toledo. Replacing DiMarco would save the team over $1 million on the cap but the Bills may decide his veteran leadership is worth the price tag.