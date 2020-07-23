Bills Training Camp Preview: Tight End

Buffalo Bills’ Dawson Knox, right, catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game as Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) watches Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019., in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With all of the attention and focus landing on the Bills wide receivers, the tight ends may reap the benefits in the passing game.

Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley should open things up over the middle for Dawson Knox and Co.

Knox’s rookie season came with big plays and big drops. Consistency will be important for him to develop into someone who Josh Allen can depend on.

The Bills quarterback already has confidence in Knox– calling him a “matchup nightmare”.

If Knox can live up to those expectations, the Bills offense would be good enough to carry this team to wins, if the defense has a bad day.

Tyler Kroft’s first season in Buffalo will be remembered more for injuries than anything. Kroft signed as a free-agent last offseason but only managed 6 receptions. Basically, things can only go up for Kroft in 2020.

The Bills will likely keep 3 tight ends on the active roster, that final spot will probably come down to Tommy Sweeney and Lee Smith. Sweeney is younger and offers more upside, Smith is a solid blocker and a veteran leader. It will be interesting watch those two battle for that roster spot during camp.