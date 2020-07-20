Bills Training Camp Preview: Wide receiver shows promise

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Bills haven’t had this much talent at wide receiver since 1991— with Andre Reed, James Lofton, Don Beebe, and Steve Tasker.

The addition of Stefon Diggs gives the offense a truly unique talent. In 15 games last season, he racked up 1,100 yards and 6 touchdowns but the number that jumps off the stat sheet, he averaged 18 yards per reception. Diggs ability to get behind the defense added to Josh Allen’s strong arm should equal big plays down the field.

John Brown was Allen’s go-to guy last season, leading the team in receptions, yards, and he finished tied with Cole Beasley for the most touchdown catches. Opposing defenses will need to pay close attention to Diggs and that should create some very favorable matchups for Brown and the same can be said for Beasley.

Both wide outs were targeted over 100 times last season, that won’t happen again with Diggs added to the mix. Brown and Beasley could be looking at fewer but better opportunities.

There’s plenty of talent outside of the big 3. Veterans Isaiah McKenzie, Andre Roberts, Robert Foster, and Duke Williams will have to battle a pair of drafted wide outs— Gabe Davis and Isaiah Hodgins— for roster spots.

In 2019, the Bills almost always had 5 receivers active on gameday, If it’s the case again, that leaves a big group fighting for playing time behind Diggs, Brown, and Beasley.

It will be one of the better position battles during training camp.

Josh Reed is an award-winning journalist who has served as News 4’s Sports Director since 2015. See more of his work here.