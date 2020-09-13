Bills win 27-17: 4 Observations

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– 1. Allen airs it out: Fans were hoping to see a team that could win with offense if needed and the Bills didn’t disappoint. Josh Allen and his crew found a rhythm early and carried it throughout the game. Allen connect on his first 7 passes and finished 33/46 with 312 passing yards. Allen is the first Bills QB to eclipse 300 yards passing since Tyrod Taylor did it in 2016. This breaks the team’s streak of 49 games without a 300-yard passer. Allen spread the wealth, connecting with 8 different pass catchers and finished with a pair of touchdown passes.

2. Injury impact: The Bills were getting really thin at linebacker by the end of the game. Matt Milano went down with a hamstring injury in the 1st half and didn’t return to the game. Prior to his injury, Milano had a great leaping interception and 4 tackles. Things got worse in the 3rd quarter, Tremaine Edmunds left the game with a shoulder injury, went to the locker room and returned without a helmet, shoulder pads or jersey. We’ll we tracking those two big injuries closely next week.

3. Growing pains: The Bills rookies had a tough first day on the job. Kicker Tyler Bass missed his first 2 field goals tries(38,34) but bounced back to make two chip shots(19,22). Running back Zack Moss finished with 9 carries for 11 yards and added 16 receiving yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Gabe Davis hauled in both of his targets for 16 yards. Prior to the game, 2nd round pick A.J. Epenesa was placed on the inactive list.

4. Running on empty: The Bills struggled to get the running backs on track in the win. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combined for 41 yards on 18 carries. There were two major reasons for that, the passing game was going strong and the Jets defense is solid against the run. Going forward, the Bills will need to get more from their running backs than 2.28 yards per carry.

