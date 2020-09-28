Bills WR Cole Beasley on Josh Allen: “You’re gonna run through a wall for him”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Josh Allen was the first to point out his mistakes after their comeback win against the Rams. He acknowledged “putting the ball in harm’s way” too many times, that led to giving up a 25-point lead.

But he also put the ball in the end zone five times, the most important one coming with 15 seconds left for the game-winning touchdown to Tyler Kroft as the Bills beat the Rams 35-32 and after his teammates praised his resiliency.

“We have some competitive dogs in our locker room. I can’t say enough about “one-seven”, Josh is competitive as hell. He’s gonna make sure that we’re in a position to win and you see it out there. He’s trying to stiff arm four dudes and still throw the ball down field. He’s a competitive guy and he’s gonna put us in position to win every time,” tight end Tyler Kroft said.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald go to Allen for a strip sack and recovered. Allen was flagged 15-yards for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after he was visibly upset after the play at the officials. After the game, Allen said he apologized to the refs and realized he can’t act like that during games. Allen was also called for a face mask on their game-wining drive as he was trying to avoid a sack by Donald. You could tell his emotions were starting to get to him but Cole Beasley appreciates the passion.

“I’m cool with that man, the guy wants to win. He’s got a lot of fire in him and that spreads throughout the team, we feel that and anytime you’ve got a guy like that you’re gonna run through a wall for him,” Beasley said.

“I mean he’s a dog, you know you love that out of a quarterback because there’s not many quarterbacks like that. You know a lot of them shy away from the physicality of the game and he does not. He’s just a baller and a grinder so we’ll put everything on the line for him, I’ll put my body on the line for him because I know he’ll do the same.”

“I think he was poised, it was extreme poise and a guy like that with the emotions kind of going up and down, that second half things just didn’t seem to be working out for us but the guy kept his composure and made some serious plays getting us out of some tough stuff,” Mitch Morse said.

Allen also led a fourth quarter comeback last week against the Dolphins when they trailed 20-17.

“At the end of the day to come back in the NFL and win the game it’s tough to do and he’s now done it twice in the last two weeks so it just goes back to the belief, the ability to stay calm in critical moments in the game then to have that winning mindset in the those moments,” head coach Sean McDermott said.