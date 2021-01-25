Bills WR Cole Beasley played through broken fibula during playoffs

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) after catching a pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – If there was a “toughness” award, it would probably go to Cole Beasley after he revealed by played through a partially broken fibula during the Bills’ playoff run that ended with a loss in the AFC championship game.

“I broke my fibula but it’s nothing that needs to be surgically repaired. It’s not a full break. It was bad the first game I played but after that you take a few meds and suck it up,” Beasley told reporters on the team’s locker cleanout zoom call Monday afternoon.

The injury happened in the Bills week 16 Monday night win at New England. He missed the following game, the Bills regular season finale against the Dolphins and wasn’t going to let that happen in the postseason.

“There was no way I was going to miss the playoff game especially after watching in week 17 so I was going to figure it out one way or another,” Beasley said.

Beasley was listed on the injury report with a knee injury and said he didn’t think about shutting it down for the rest of the season.

“I just realized that there’s not many opportunities that you get on a team like this, that’s special like this and has this chance so you just find a way to push through it and be the best you can for your teammates but you’ve gotta be careful because you’ve gotta do it to a point where you don’t hurt the team as well,” Beasley said.

“I kind of knew what I could do within myself and believed that I could still play through whatever I mean everybody else is going through something at this point in time, I mean everybody’s playing injured.”

He also said he felt the pain from this injury in the wild card win over the Colts, which was his first time playing since he broke it but after that it was manageable.

“It wasn’t enough to really affect me like that. Only that first game and the Ravens a little bit but this game I felt pretty good. There’s no excuse for anything,” Beasley explained.

Beasley ended with a team-high seven catches in the loss to the Chiefs in the AFC title game. He also ended with 88 yards on nine targets in that game.