ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) -There are going to be some tough decisions the Bills have to make at wide receiver given how much talent they have at the position and Isaiah Hodgins continues to keep his name in the mix for a spot on the roster.

Hodgins has had a strong training camp and the carried over to the preseason opener where he led the team in targets (11) and catches with nine for 77 yards. And he came up clutch down the stretch, with five of his nine catches coming on the game-winning drive.

The Bills erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Colts, 27-24 capped off by a 46-yard field goal by Tyler Bass. Hodgins came up by on the Bills second to last touchdown drive with a 27 yard catch down the sideline on a pass from Matt Barkley. The Bills got within 8 with 2:20 to remaining in the game. Hodgins also had back-to-back catches for 11 and 10 yards at the start of the final drive, a performance that certainly helps his confidence.

“It’s continuing to grow but I know that I have a lot to work on. There were some balls that didn’t go my way in that game,” Hodgins told News 4 Sports after practice on Wednesday.

Hodgins has had a tough two seasons in the NFL so far, constantly battling injuries. The Bills drafted him in the sixth-round out of Oregon State in 2020 but he never saw the field his rookie season. He missed all of that year with a shoulder injury. Then when he thought he was good to go, he suffered a knee injury in the preseason opener last year and missed most of 2021. He was active for the game at New England because Cole Beasley and Gabe Davis were out because of Covid. But Hodgins only played four offensive snaps in that game and still is looking for that first catch as a pro.

But now Hodgins finally feels the healthiest he’s been in a long time ahead of year three.

“Yeah I mean it definitely is. I give credit to God for that and you I’ve learned a lot over my past couple years. I spent this whole offseason just grinding and getting with the rehab crew and the trainers with the Bills, doing a lot of offseason training with Gabe and he’s helped me out a lot so I feel strong and ready to go,” Hodgins said.

“I definitely feel healthy and ready for the season.”

Depending on how many wide receivers the Bills decide to keep on the 53-man roster, Hodgins is battling for the final or one of the final two spots. The Bills value what Jake Kumerow does on special teams but they also invested a draft pick in him and haven’t gotten to see anywhere close to his full potential at the NFL level as he battled those injuries. Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott love their model of draft, develop and re-sign, plus Hodgins has a higher upside because of his age over Kumerow. This debate could also be a moot point if they choose to keep seven.

“I just try to go out there every day and not really worrying about the numbers game, who’s making the team and who’s not. I just try to go out there every day and make a play and just do 110% and try to do my job. I know at the end of the day the coaches will see that and make the best decision for the team so I’m not worried about that,” Hodgins explained.

