Bills WR John Brown grateful to return to play after being sidelined with injuries

Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2020 season did not pan out the way that Bills wide receiver John Brown intended for it to.

Brown played in just nine games during the regular season, due to two separate injuries.

After missing Week 5 with a knee injury, in the Week 6 match up with the Kansas City Chiefs, Brown had just four targets before leaving the game with an injury. He did not play in Week 7, either.

He returned to the field for three straight games where he posted 15 receptions for 192 yards, but again, the injury bug plagued him. Brown suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. Brown spent four weeks on Injured Reserve, missing five games.

On Sunday, Brown finally got the chance to step back out on the field for the first time since November 15th. Against the Dolphins, Brown had four receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown — the only touchdown scored in the first half by someone not named Isaiah McKenzie. Brown’s day was over after the first half of play.

“That was a good one, it was something I needed to be able to test the water,” Brown said of his two-quarter game on Sunday. “It was a good feeling to get my confidence back up. It was something hard to deal with to watch the offense and the whole team play and just ball, and have to sit back and watch. It came to me that when I get in, I have to get along with them, they already have a rhythm going, so I have to be able to get onto their rhythm and join.”

Although he wishes he could have been out there playing for the entire season, Brown says that seeing his team have so much success with all of the other offensive weapons took some weight off his chest to be able to focus wholly on rehabilitating and to get back to his healthiest self.

“It was real stressful, after healing up from one injury then heading into another, but the training staff and coaches did a great job, they had my back and pushed me through it all,” Brown said. “Definitely just watching the guys have fun, that was the most stressful thing, but in a way I was relieved. We had guys making plays left and right, so I could rest up and come back fully healthy instead of things going bad and busting myself to get back out there to help the team.”

Brown and the Bills are preparing for the Wild Card match up against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 1 pm at Bills Stadium.