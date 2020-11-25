Bills WR Stefon Diggs: “I’m just happy to be where I am”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Stefon Diggs said he is trying to “turn over a new leaf” in his new situation with the Bills and learn from his experiences with Minnesota.

“During that time I felt like it took a lot of self reflecting for me just as a man and as my growth and my process whether I was staying or whether I was leaving, I felt like my process moving forward after that year I was going to handle things a certain kind of way and it just happened that I gone to a new situation and I got to take those necessary steps and grow as a man,” Diggs explained.

And so far it seems like he’s done just that as the perception of Diggs leaving the Vikings has changed now that he’s with the Bills.

“Typically you’re thinking of a guy that was portrayed by the media as a diva and this and that and I didn’t really know what to expect,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said.

“But he was there on time, in the workout drills with us, going through everything that we were going through, trying to learn then after when we go out to dinner he wanted to be there and he was there and it surprised me just with how much of a team guy he was at the start,” Allen explained.

On the field, Diggs has been one of if not the most consistent player for the Bills this season. He has 73 catches for 906 yards, both second in the league. He also has four touchdowns. Based off of those stats, Diggs could break a few Bills records by the end of the season.

Eric Moulds currently holds the record for catches in a single-season with 100 back in 2002. Moulds also has the record for the most yards in a single-season with 1,368 which he set in 1998. Diggs could break both of those. Based off his stats now, Diggs is on pace for 117 catches and 1,450 yards.

But those are accomplishments he doesn’t necessarily need to validate what he’s doing here in Buffalo.

“I’m chasing something much bigger than that, I’m chasing greatness. I want to be great each and every day. I challenge myself each and every day at practice and in the weight room and just trying to get better so stuff like that’s gonna come with your grind and with your commitment to your craft,” Diggs explained.

“So I’m not necessarily thinking about that kind of stuff because the chips will fall kind of where they lay and I just kind of want to take whatever blessing comes but I’m chasing something bigger that me and my teammates are chasing something bigger than that individual success. I feel like individual success will take care of itself.”

As far as off the field, Diggs has shown to his teammates he’s just as good in that area as he is on the field which is something that wasn’t said about him after his time in Minnesota.

“His willing to sacrifice his time to hang out with us and do things like that which I’m sure not a lot of people would do in his situation but he’s been a great addition to this team. I can’t say enough about him, what he’s meant to the team one, the offense and then on and off the field he’s a great guy to talk to and I consider him a good friend,” Allen explained.

That chemistry Diggs has built with his quarterback not only in such a short amount of time but in this unique and challenging offseason is truly impressive.

“It’s crazy because my coach came up to me today, our O-Line coach [Bobby Johnson] and he was just like how are you? And I was like I’m happy and I said it with a smile just because I’ve been busting my ass for a long time as far as with my craft and with my grind but mentally being in the right place and pushing in the right direction I’ve always been trying to be that guy, trying to have a positive energy and I’m just happy to be where I am. I’m happy with the guys that I’m around and I’m thankful I would say more than anything. I’m thankful to be here, I’m thankful for the opportunity so I’ve been trying to take advantage of it,” Diggs said.

