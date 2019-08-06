Bills wrap up training camp, eye preseason opener Vs. Colts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills wrapped up their final practice of training camp at St. John Fischer college ahead of the preseason opener against the Colts on Thursday.

Quarterback Josh Allen joked around with the media that he’s looking forward to getting knocked around a little bit.

But, joking aside after taking a beating a year ago behind one of the worst offensive lines, the unit GM Brandon Beane assembled in the offseason remains banged up with injuries. Allen said he’s not worried about things coming together up front.

“With Coach [Bobby] Johnson in there in that room, he’s going to get them right on the communication aspect — they’re going to be good technique-wise. We are going to go out there and as long as we communicate and do what we are supposed to do, we are going to be fine.”

Even running back LeSean McCoy, who spoke for the first time at camp on Tuesday, had a positive outlook when asked about the O-line’s struggle to stay healthy.

“I think with the depth, that’s the difference,” McCoy said. “Last year, guys got hurt, retired — whatever the issues were — the backups had to come in to play. But here, we’ve added so much depth with guys that have been starters that will be backups.”

McCoy is looking for a bounce back year after enduring one of the worst statical seasons of his career. Allen senses a difference in the running back.

“This year I just think there’s been a different tune he’s been listening to,” the quarterback said. “He’s a great guy to have in the locker room. Obviously, he’s one of the best running backs that the games seen so to have him on this team and to have his leadership and to have his playmaking ability is going to be special for us this year.”

“I look to be the best player, every snap,” added McCoy. “I take that challenge on myself, so I’m excited.”

McDermott said the starters will likely the play the first quarter in the first preseason game.