Bisons 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Minor League Baseball today announced that the 2020 season for all of its clubs, including the Buffalo Bisons, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 season, which was scheduled to begin for the Bisons on April 9 in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, was slated to be the club’s 136th season of professional baseball in Buffalo. This marks the first year since 1978 that the Bisons will not play a professional season.

“When we walked out of here in March, I really truly believed that we would be playing baseball on Opening Day,” Bisons GM Anthony Sprague said in the press conference on Tuesday evening. “This is going to be a tough summer for us, no doubt, but we’ll look to come back better than ever in 2021.”

“Although it may not be surprising given how our world has changed over the last few months, the official news that we will not have baseball at Sahlen Field this summer is heart-breaking,” said Mike Buczkowski, President of Rich Baseball Operations. “Not being able to share with our great fans the excitement of Bisons baseball on those beautiful Buffalo summer nights is going to leave an awful void in our entire organization.”

The Bisons organization is truly grateful for the patience of all of its fans and partners while the 2020 season was on pause in April, May and June. The entire Bisons Baseball Family hopes that everyone in Western New York and Southern Ontario stays safe and well as we all continue to navigate through these unprecedented times.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Buffalo Bisons offices at Sahlen Field, as well as the Sahlen Field Box Office, the Consumer’s Pub at the Park restaurant and all ballpark gift shops will remain closed for the time being. The team is offering curbside pickup by appointment only for merchandise orders from the team’s online shop at Bisons.com.

Information for fans holding 2020 Season Ticket, Ticket Packages, Individual Tickets or Group Party Reservations

The Bisons organization is committed to being as accommodating and flexible as possible, as we value the support of our great fans. All fans will be given the option to apply whatever payment they’ve made on 2020 tickets to the 2021 season or to receive a refund of their ticket price(s). PLEASE NOTE, all 2020 Buffalo Bisons Ticket buyers will receive direct communication from the Bisons organization in the next few days with information on how to choose either option.

Additionally,

Bisons Season Ticket Holders who apply their 2020 ticket payments to 2021 will receive $50 in additional concession dollars per seat that they own. All existing 2020 concession dollars will also be honored during the 2021 season. Fans holding Suite/Party Deck/Party reservations that apply their 2020 payments to 2021 will be given the chance to choose their 2021 date(s) prior to those areas going on sale for the upcoming season.

Fans with additional questions or concerns are encouraged to email the Bisons at info@bisons.com or call at (716) THE-HERD.