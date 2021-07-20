Bisons announce 23-game home schedule to round out 2021 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the Buffalo Bisons finally returning to Sahlen Field for the rest of the 2021 season, the team released the 23-game home schedule on Tuesday.

The Herd will return home for Opening Night at Sahlen Field on August 10th and run through Sunday, September 26th.

The Bisons will open up the long-awaited return to Buffalo with a six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings from August 10th through the 15th.

The Herd will also welcome the new Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, the Worcester Red Sox, to Sahlen Field for the first time, August 24th through the 29th. In September, Buffalo will host the Syracuse Mets, September 7-12 and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, September 22-26.

Single game tickets and game day suite rentals for the 2021 season will go on sale on Monday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. at Bisons.com. A full promotional schedule for the upcoming summer will also be released at that time.

An extended 2021 schedule means Bisons fans will have more opportunities than in the past to see the Herd in this unique season at the ballpark. The Triple-A regular season, which for years had concluded on Labor Day, now extends into mid-September. As the Bisons push for a Northeast Division title, they will have an important homestand against the Mets, September 7-12 at Sahlen Field.

Major League Baseball also recently announced the creation of the ‘Triple-A Final Stretch.’ This 10-game postseason tournament added five more home dates for the Bisons in Buffalo, September 22-26 against the IronPigs. A winner of the Triple-A Final Stretch will be determined by the best winning percentage among all Triple-A teams, and with one of the tie breakers being the team’s winning percentage over the final 20 games of the season, each game down the stretch will have added importance.