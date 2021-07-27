Bisons GM Sprague: “There’s no place like home” as team plans Buffalo return

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s been nearly two years since the Bisons played at Sahlen Field. General Manager Anthony Sprague kept count of just how long they’ve waited to play on their home field.

“711 days to be exact, not like we’re counting or anything like that,” Sprague said sarcastically during Tuesday’s press conference at the stadium.

Their last home game was August 29, 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic kept them from playing at all last year, and this year, with construction and the Blue Jays returning to play in Buffalo, the Bisons had to play their home games in Trenton, New Jersey. Sprague was grateful to the city of Trenton for their hospitality, but quoted the Wizard of Oz by saying “There’s no place like home.”

“No matter how good it was there, no matter how well we were playing there, to bring [the Bisons] back…” Sprague said. “We had one foot in that door all that time while we’re working with the Jays here we always constantly wanted to bring them back and we’re just so happy we could finally do it and grasp one piece of summer here before it switches to fall.”

In Trenton, the Bisons went 29-13 in home games. It’s been a good season, but returning to Buffalo adds a sense of normalcy to not only the Bisons, but their fans as well.

“I think everyone is looking for those signs of what it is in your life that’s going to get things back to normal,” Sprague said.

To give fans that sense of normalcy, the Bisons plan to bring back the WCC race every night and fireworks after Friday night games.

As the new GM of the Bisons, Sprague was excited for his first opening day in Buffalo. Now that he’s waited, it makes the August 10 opening night even more special.

“This will be an opening day on steroids I think,” Sprague said. “It’ll be something I’ll never ever forget.”

The Bisons host the Rochester Redwings on August 10 at Sahlen Field.