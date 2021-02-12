Bisons to remain Triple-A affiliate of Toronto Blue Jays

Sahlen Field signage is viewed Friday, July 24, 2020, in Buffalo N.Y. The Toronto Blue Jays will play their 2020 home games at the field, the home of their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bisons announced on Friday that they have accepted Major League Baseball’s invitation to be a member of its brand new Professional Development League System and has signed a 10-year player development license agreement with the MLB.

In the agreement, the Bisons will remain as the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. The partnership between the Blue Jays and the Bisons is now entering into its ninth year.

The Bisons will play in the new 20-team “Triple A East” division alongside the 12 other members of the former International League, four teams from the former Pacific Coast League and three new teams to the Triple-A level.

“We are very excited to continue our strong partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays and are looking forward to an expanded relationship with Major League Baseball that will help us grow the game of baseball together,” Bisons General Manager Anthony Sprague said. “Through our affiliation with the Blue Jays, we have been able to showcase many exciting players on their way to Toronto while also providing great family entertainment and value to baseball fans throughout Western New York and Southern Ontario.”

A 2021 Buffalo Bisons playing schedule will be announced at a later date, as well as further information on 2021 ticketing and ballpark policies. Fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com for future updates.