Bisons win 3rd straight, top Syracuse 9-3

Well, you can officially say all the Bisons do is win.

Led by Reese McGuire and Andy Burns, Buffalo continued to stay hot in the month of June with a 9-3 victory over Syracuse on Saturday.

With the win, the Bisons improve to 42-38 on the season.

This month, Buffalo is 20-9, which includes 13 wins at Sahlen Field.

Already with one across in the bottom of the second inning following an RBI double from Richard Urena, McGuire connected for his third home run of the season and push the lead out to 3-0.

Burns stepped to dish next and smacked a no-doubt monster blast over the netting in left and onto the street as Buffalo opened up a 4-0 lead.

The third baseman would club his second home run of the night in the sixth inning.

Thomas Pannone turned in another solid performance on the bump, striking out nine in six innings of work as he improved to 2-0 on the season.

The Bisons will now look to complete the sweep over Syracuse on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:05.