BKL – 5 Questions: Matt Barkley

NEW YORK (AP) — Major league batters broke the monthly home run record for the third time this year and are on pace to shatter the season mark with weeks to spare, part of a season in which strikeouts also are occurring at an unprecedented rate.

Batters hit 1,228 home runs hit in the majors in August, the Elias Sports Bureau said Sunday. That topped the 1,142 in June and 1,135 in May.