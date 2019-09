BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills made one of the more shocking cuts as they trimmed down their roster on Saturday, releasing veteran running back LeSean McCoy.

McCoy, 31, is reportedly signing with the Kansas City Chiefs and reuniting with his former head coach, Andy Reid, who he played with in Philadelphia.

The Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew discussed McCoy’s released in their season preview and what it means for the position group ahead of Week 1.