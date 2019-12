BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s been quite the journey not only for the Bills (10-4) this season but for fans everywhere.

Del Reid, who is the founder of website 26shirts.com and also considered the Godfather of “BillsMafia,” joined Nick Filipowski in the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE studio to chat about the Bills season, the change in perception regarding the fan base and raising money for families in need through his website.