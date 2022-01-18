BKL Podcast: Divisional Round

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After crushing the Patriots 47-17 in what is being touted the “Perfect Game” in the Wild Card Round, the Bills are moving on to the Divisional Round in the NFL Playoffs where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Prior to Sunday’s rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship game, News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed and WROC Sports Director Thad Brown are back for another playoff edition of the BKL Podcast, and this time they’re joined by former Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander to talk all things Bills vs Chiefs.

Watch the full episode above, or listen on Spotify below.