BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) - Buffalo's Theatre District is being brought back to life now that Disney's Frozen is set to take the stage at Shea's Performing Arts. It's expected to draw thousands of people to main street and business along main street are getting ready to welcome people back.

"It's almost surreal, it's almost like I can't believe it until it happens but we're definitely prepared for it," said Rex Keppel, who co-owns the bar Matinee. "Knowing that Shea's, and all the theatres around us are starting to ramp up a bit, it's really exciting for all of us to come back to life and do all the stuff over again."