BKL Podcast: Week 15, Bills vs Panthers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills return home on Sunday to host the Carolina Panthers, and in the Week 15 edition of the Buffalo Kickoff Live Podcast, News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed and WROC Sports Director Thad Brown host Dr. Kyle Trimble, a physical therapist and the man behind the Banged Up Bills Twitter account to talk all things Bills and Josh Allen’s sprained foot ahead of Week 15’s matchup.

You can watch the full video podcast of Josh, Thad, and Dr. Trimble above, or you can listen to it on Spotify below.