BKL Podcast: Wild Card Round

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s playoff time in Buffalo! After securing the three seed in the playoffs and ensuring a third matchup in six weeks with the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills are headed to the postseason where they will host the Pats in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday at 8:15 pm.

News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed and WROC Sports Director Thad Brown are joined on the BKL Podcast: Wild Card Edition with WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio to break down all things Bills vs. Patriots and get you ready for Saturday’s snowy playoff game. You can watch the full podcast in video form above, or listen to it on Spotify below!