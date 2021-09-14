Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
India Walton vs. Byron Brown – Buffalo Mayor Race
Catholic Health Hospital Strike
Local News
Around New York
Gov. Hochul Administration
Crime
COVID-19 News
National
Education
Ready 4 School
News 4 Investigates
Call 4 Action
4 the Web Exclusive
Wake Up
Buffalo’s Best
Women Leading WNY
Mel’s Mutts
Jerry Sullivan
Good News With Gabby
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
BKL Podcast: Bye week
Video
All in the “famiglia”: Fourth generation of DiTondo family takes over Seneca Street restaurant
Video
2 NYS Troopers, 2 others hospitalized after police chase and crash in Rochester
Video
If the Buffalo mayor’s race is close, we might not know the winner for weeks
Video
4 Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current WNY Temperatures
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Live Traffic Map
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
Bills Stadium Discussions
Buffalo Bisons & Baseball
UB Bulls & College Sports
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
Jerry Sullivan
China 2022 Winter Olympics
Community
Make-A-Wish
Where To Get Vaccinated
Contests
Grade A+ Teachers
Shop Small 716
Jobs 4 Buffalo
Destination NY
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
BestReviews
What’s Trending
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Special Live Coverage
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
Wake Up! Birthdays
News 4 on Instagram
About Us
Contact Us
News 4 Mobile Apps
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
BKL Podcast
BKL Podcast: Bye week
Video
Buffalo Kickoff Live Podcast: Week 6
Video
BKL Podcast: Week 5
Video
BKL Podcast: Week 4
Video
BKL Podcast: Washington vs. Bills
Video
More BKL Podcast Headlines
BKL Podcast: Week 2 Bills vs. Dolphins
Video
BKL Podcast: Steelers vs. Bills
Video
Trending Now
Watch News 4 Now
ESPN commentator promises everyone a beer if KeyBank Center sells out on Friday
Video
Buffalo Common Council: Build Bills Stadium Downtown
Video
Marijuana in the workplace: NY employers can’t drug test most employees for weed, state says
Abducted Spencerport woman found safe, suspect found dead
Video
AOC coming to Buffalo for early voting rally with India Walton
FBI names Brian Laundrie person of interest in murder of Gabby Petito during search update
Video
Gov. Hochul condemns comments about Buffalo mayoral race made by top state Democrat
Video
Buffalo man charged in connection with 5 bank robberies
Video
Buffalo man accused of trying to kill person in parked vehicle indicted
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo