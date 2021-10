BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Week 4 edition of the Buffalo Kickoff Live Podcast is here! News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed and WROC Sports Director Thad Brown welcome in Chris Trapasso from CBS Sports.

In today’s episode, the guys talk about young quarterbacks around the league struggling to start their NFL careers, the Bills could run away with the division, and funny stories from the golf course.

Watch above, or listen to the podcast below on SoundCloud!