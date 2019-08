BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Josh Allen enters his second season with the Bills and as the unquestioned starter. After going 5-6 as a starter last year, expectations are extremely high for Allen as the front office has surrounded him with a bevy of new weapons.

As he continues to work and create some chemistry with his new receivers, Sports Director Josh Reed sat down with the QB to pick his brain on the fans, the expectations and of course throwing a football out of a stadium.