BKL – Week 1 Predictions: Bills at Jets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Week 1 of the regular season here and after months of talk and offseason adventures, the games finally count.

Our Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew breaks down the key to a victory and a prediction for the Bills-Jets match-up.

Josh Reed
Key to the Game: Rush attack
Prediction: Bills win 21-20

Nick Filipowski
Key to the Game: Defense
Prediction: Bills win 27-23

Tim Graham, The Athletic
Key to the Game: Offensive line
Prediction: Jets win 20-17

Sal Capaccio, WGR 550
Key to the Game: Josh Allen & the wide receivers
Prediction: Bills win 23-17

Thad Brown
Key to the Game: Bottom of the roster contributions
Prediction: Bills win 30-27

