BKL – Week 10 Predictions: Bills at Browns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills, at 6-2, are underdogs on the road in Cleveland. The Browns, who are 2-6, are winless at home this season.
Here are the BKL crew’s keys and predictions for Sunday’s game.
Josh Reed
Key to the Game: Block Myles Garrett
Prediction: Browns win 24-14
Nick Filipowski
Key to the Game: First to 20 points wins
Prediction: Bills win 20-17
Tim Graham, The Athletic
Key to the Game: Defense dominates
Prediction: Browns win 24-13
Sal Capaccio, WGR 550
Key to the Game: Stop the run
Prediction: Bills win 27-117
Thad Brown
Key to the Game: Bills front seven
Prediction: Browns win 26-17