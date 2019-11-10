BKL – Week 10 Predictions: Bills at Browns

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) rushes for a first down against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills, at 6-2, are underdogs on the road in Cleveland. The Browns, who are 2-6, are winless at home this season.

Here are the BKL crew’s keys and predictions for Sunday’s game.



Josh Reed

Key to the Game: Block Myles Garrett

Prediction: Browns win 24-14

Nick Filipowski

Key to the Game: First to 20 points wins

Prediction: Bills win 20-17



Tim Graham, The Athletic

Key to the Game: Defense dominates

Prediction: Browns win 24-13



Sal Capaccio, WGR 550

Key to the Game: Stop the run

Prediction: Bills win 27-117



Thad Brown

Key to the Game: Bills front seven

Prediction: Browns win 26-17