BKL – Week 11 Predictions: Bills at Dolphins

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 10: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 19-16. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Had it not been for an interception and forced fumble by Tre’Davious White when the Bills and Dolphins met a month ago, there’s a good chance it would be Miami going for the season sweep over their AFC East foes in Week 11.

Led by Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins have won two straight games and are riding high while the Bills are looking to get back in the win column after being beat by the Browns a week ago.

Here are this week’s keys to the game and predictions:

Josh Reed

Key to the Game: D needs to force turnovers

Prediction: Bills win 30-14

Nick Filipowski

Key to the Game: Get off to a fast start

Prediction: Bills win 24-16



Tim Graham, The Athletic

Key to the Game: Make the Dolphins beat you on the ground

Prediction: Bills win 21-17



Sal Capaccio, WGR 550

Key to the Game: Make a big play of offense

Prediction: Bills win 24-13



Thad Brown

Key to the Game: Run the ball

Prediction: Bills win 24-14