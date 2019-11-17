BKL – Week 11 Predictions: Bills at Dolphins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Had it not been for an interception and forced fumble by Tre’Davious White when the Bills and Dolphins met a month ago, there’s a good chance it would be Miami going for the season sweep over their AFC East foes in Week 11.
Led by Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins have won two straight games and are riding high while the Bills are looking to get back in the win column after being beat by the Browns a week ago.
Here are this week’s keys to the game and predictions:
Josh Reed
Key to the Game: D needs to force turnovers
Prediction: Bills win 30-14
Nick Filipowski
Key to the Game: Get off to a fast start
Prediction: Bills win 24-16
Tim Graham, The Athletic
Key to the Game: Make the Dolphins beat you on the ground
Prediction: Bills win 21-17
Sal Capaccio, WGR 550
Key to the Game: Make a big play of offense
Prediction: Bills win 24-13
Thad Brown
Key to the Game: Run the ball
Prediction: Bills win 24-14