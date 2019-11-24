BKL – Week 12 Predictions: Broncos at Bills

MIAMI, FL – NOVEMBER 17: Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills runs after making on catch on his way to scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills (7-3) host a struggling but talented Broncos (3-7) team on Sunday.

What will it take for Buffalo to pickup and 8th win of the season and move closer to the postseason? Here are the BKL crew’s keys and predictions for Week 12

Josh Reed

Key to the Game: Get off to a quick start

Prediction: Bills win 24-20

Nick Filipowski

Key to the Game: Bills tight ends

Prediction: Bills win 29-13



Tim Graham, The Athletic

Key to the Game: Stop the Browns run game

Prediction: Bills win 24-17



Sal Capaccio, WGR 550

Key to the Game: Don’t let Von Miller ruin the game plan

Prediction: Bills win 22-17



Thad Brown

Key to the Game: Red zone success on offense

Prediction: Broncos win 21-13