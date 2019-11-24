BKL – Week 12 Predictions: Broncos at Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills (7-3) host a struggling but talented Broncos (3-7) team on Sunday.
What will it take for Buffalo to pickup and 8th win of the season and move closer to the postseason? Here are the BKL crew’s keys and predictions for Week 12
Josh Reed
Key to the Game: Get off to a quick start
Prediction: Bills win 24-20
Nick Filipowski
Key to the Game: Bills tight ends
Prediction: Bills win 29-13
Tim Graham, The Athletic
Key to the Game: Stop the Browns run game
Prediction: Bills win 24-17
Sal Capaccio, WGR 550
Key to the Game: Don’t let Von Miller ruin the game plan
Prediction: Bills win 22-17
Thad Brown
Key to the Game: Red zone success on offense
Prediction: Broncos win 21-13