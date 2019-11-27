BKL – Week 13 Predictions: Bills at Cowboys

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) celebrates with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the Bills scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills (8-3) are playing on Thanksgiving for the first time since the 1994 season and face a Cowboys team that has yet to beat a team with a winning record this year.

Here are the BKL crew’s keys and predictions for a win in Dallas.

Josh Reed
Key to the Game: Bills secondary
Prediction: Cowboys win 27-23

Nick Filipowski
Key to the Game: Feast on Dak (get sacks)
Prediction: Bills win 27-26

Tim Graham, The Athletic
Key to the Game: Stop the run
Prediction: Cowboys win 21-20

Sal Capaccio, WGR 550
Key to the Game: Don’t allow Zeke to get going
Prediction: Cowboys win 24-20

Thad Brown
Key to the Game: Offensive Elevate
Prediction: Cowboys win 30-20

