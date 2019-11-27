BKL – Week 13 Predictions: Bills at Cowboys

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills (8-3) are playing on Thanksgiving for the first time since the 1994 season and face a Cowboys team that has yet to beat a team with a winning record this year.
Here are the BKL crew’s keys and predictions for a win in Dallas.
Josh Reed
Key to the Game: Bills secondary
Prediction: Cowboys win 27-23
Nick Filipowski
Key to the Game: Feast on Dak (get sacks)
Prediction: Bills win 27-26
Tim Graham, The Athletic
Key to the Game: Stop the run
Prediction: Cowboys win 21-20
Sal Capaccio, WGR 550
Key to the Game: Don’t allow Zeke to get going
Prediction: Cowboys win 24-20
Thad Brown
Key to the Game: Offensive Elevate
Prediction: Cowboys win 30-20