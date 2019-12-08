Breaking News
BKL – Week 14 Keys & Predictions: Ravens at Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands the ball off to running back Frank Gore (20) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills (9-3) square off against the top team in the AFC, Baltimore (10-2), with a chance to secure a postseason berth with a win and some help on Sunday.

RELATED: Forget about ‘In The Hunt’ – Bills can secure playoff spot with win and help

Here are the Keys and Predictions for the Week 14 battle between Buffalo and Baltimore from the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE Crew.

Josh Reed
Key to the Game: Tucker Vs. Hauschka
Prediction: Ravens win 23-21

Nick Filipowski
Key to the Game: Bills D – bend but don’t break
Prediction: Bills win 26-23

Tim Graham, The Athletic
Key to the Game: Flawless Josh Allen
Prediction: Ravens win 27-24

Sal Capaccio, WGR 550
Key to the Game: Limit Lamar Jackson
Prediction: Bills win 23-20

Thad Brown
Key to the Game: Get on top early
Prediction: Ravens win 27-17

