BKL – Week 14 Keys & Predictions: Ravens at Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands the ball off to running back Frank Gore (20) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills (9-3) square off against the top team in the AFC, Baltimore (10-2), with a chance to secure a postseason berth with a win and some help on Sunday.

Here are the Keys and Predictions for the Week 14 battle between Buffalo and Baltimore from the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE Crew.

Josh Reed

Key to the Game: Tucker Vs. Hauschka

Prediction: Ravens win 23-21

Nick Filipowski

Key to the Game: Bills D – bend but don’t break

Prediction: Bills win 26-23



Tim Graham, The Athletic

Key to the Game: Flawless Josh Allen

Prediction: Ravens win 27-24



Sal Capaccio, WGR 550

Key to the Game: Limit Lamar Jackson

Prediction: Bills win 23-20



Thad Brown

Key to the Game: Get on top early

Prediction: Ravens win 27-17