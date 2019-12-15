BKL – Week 15 Keys & Predictions: Bills at Steelers

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) prepares for the snap against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Ferrell and Felicia Edmunds can’t lose. Nor can they be prouder when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, Dec. 15. It’s a game that will feature all three of the Edmunds’ sons _ the Steelers’ Terrell and Trey Edmunds and the Bills’ Tremaine _ facing off against each other. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With a win over the Steelers, the Bills will clinch a postseason berth for the second time in three years.

What’ll it take to get a win the Steel City?

Josh Reed

Key to the Game: Protect the football

Prediction: Bills win 20-17

Nick Filipowski

Key to the Game: Be Road Warriors

Prediction: Bills win 29-23



Tim Graham, The Athletic

Key to the Game: Protect Josh Allen

Prediction: Bills win 20-16



Sal Capaccio, WGR 550

Key to the Game: Strong defense

Prediction: Bills win 20-16



Thad Brown

Key to the Game: Limit Mental Mistakes

Prediction: Bills win 16-6