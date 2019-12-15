Closings
BKL – Week 15 Keys & Predictions: Bills at Steelers

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) prepares for the snap against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Ferrell and Felicia Edmunds can’t lose. Nor can they be prouder when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, Dec. 15. It’s a game that will feature all three of the Edmunds’ sons _ the Steelers’ Terrell and Trey Edmunds and the Bills’ Tremaine _ facing off against each other. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With a win over the Steelers, the Bills will clinch a postseason berth for the second time in three years.

What’ll it take to get a win the Steel City?

Josh Reed
Key to the Game: Protect the football
Prediction: Bills win 20-17

Nick Filipowski
Key to the Game: Be Road Warriors
Prediction: Bills win 29-23

Tim Graham, The Athletic
Key to the Game: Protect Josh Allen
Prediction: Bills win 20-16

Sal Capaccio, WGR 550
Key to the Game: Strong defense
Prediction: Bills win 20-16

Thad Brown
Key to the Game: Limit Mental Mistakes
Prediction: Bills win 16-6

