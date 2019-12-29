BKL – Week 17 Keys & Predictions: Jets at Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills (10-5) have already locked up a spot in the postseason and will wrap up the regular season today against the New York Jets (6-9).
With a win, Buffalo will finish with 11 wins for the first time since the 1999 season.
Here are the Keys and Predictions from Buffalo Kickoff LIVE.
Josh Reed
Key to the Game: Matt Barkley — quick hook for Josh Allen
Prediction: Bills win 21-14
Nick Filipowski
Key to the Game: Run the ball
Prediction: Bills win 23-10
Tim Graham, The Athletic
Key to the Game: No injuries
Prediction: Bills win 17-10
Sal Capaccio, WGR 550
Key to the Game: Young guys need to step up
Prediction: Jets win 20-17
Thad Brown
Key to the Game: Pressure Darnold
Prediction: Jets win 24-13