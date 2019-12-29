Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

BKL – Week 17 Keys & Predictions: Jets at Bills

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills (10-5) have already locked up a spot in the postseason and will wrap up the regular season today against the New York Jets (6-9).

With a win, Buffalo will finish with 11 wins for the first time since the 1999 season.

Here are the Keys and Predictions from Buffalo Kickoff LIVE.

Josh Reed
Key to the Game: Matt Barkley — quick hook for Josh Allen
Prediction: Bills win 21-14

Nick Filipowski
Key to the Game: Run the ball
Prediction: Bills win 23-10

Tim Graham, The Athletic
Key to the Game: No injuries
Prediction: Bills win 17-10

Sal Capaccio, WGR 550
Key to the Game: Young guys need to step up
Prediction: Jets win 20-17

Thad Brown
Key to the Game: Pressure Darnold
Prediction: Jets win 24-13

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss