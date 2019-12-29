BKL – Week 17 Keys & Predictions: Jets at Bills

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills (10-5) have already locked up a spot in the postseason and will wrap up the regular season today against the New York Jets (6-9).

With a win, Buffalo will finish with 11 wins for the first time since the 1999 season.

Here are the Keys and Predictions from Buffalo Kickoff LIVE.

Josh Reed

Key to the Game: Matt Barkley — quick hook for Josh Allen

Prediction: Bills win 21-14

Nick Filipowski

Key to the Game: Run the ball

Prediction: Bills win 23-10



Tim Graham, The Athletic

Key to the Game: No injuries

Prediction: Bills win 17-10



Sal Capaccio, WGR 550

Key to the Game: Young guys need to step up

Prediction: Jets win 20-17



Thad Brown

Key to the Game: Pressure Darnold

Prediction: Jets win 24-13