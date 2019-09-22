BKL – Week 3 Predictions: Bengals at Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bill have a chance to improve to 3-0 for the first time since the 2011 season if they can get past the winless Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Here are the keys to the game from our Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew:
Josh Reed
Key to the Game: Bills defensive backs
Prediction: Bills win 27-21
Nick Filipowski
Key to the Game: Defensive Line
Prediction: Bills win 27-13
Tim Graham, The Athletic
Key to the Game: Frank Gore
Prediction: Bills win 24-13
Sal Capaccio, WGR 550
Key to the Game: Keep the Bengals one dimensional
Prediction: Bills win 26-13
Thad Brown
Key to the Game: Dont beat yourself
Prediction: Bills win 29-17