BKL – Week 3 Predictions: Bengals at Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Bills defeated the Giants 28-14. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bill have a chance to improve to 3-0 for the first time since the 2011 season if they can get past the winless Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Here are the keys to the game from our Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew:



Josh Reed

Key to the Game: Bills defensive backs

Prediction: Bills win 27-21

Nick Filipowski

Key to the Game: Defensive Line

Prediction: Bills win 27-13



Tim Graham, The Athletic

Key to the Game: Frank Gore

Prediction: Bills win 24-13



Sal Capaccio, WGR 550

Key to the Game: Keep the Bengals one dimensional

Prediction: Bills win 26-13



Thad Brown

Key to the Game: Dont beat yourself

Prediction: Bills win 29-17