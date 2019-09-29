BKL – Week 4 Predictions: Patriots at Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills are 3-0 for the first time since 2011 and came improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2008 if they can beat the New England Patriots (3-0) on Sunday.
Here are the Keys to the game and predictions from our Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew.
Josh Reed
Key to the Game: Get a special teams or defensive TD
Prediction: Patriots win 23-17
Nick Filipowski
Key to the Game: Minimize Mistakes
Prediction: Bills win 31-27
Tim Graham, The Athletic
Key to the Game: Disrupt Tom Brady
Prediction: Patriots win 27-17
Sal Capaccio, WGR 550
Key to the Game: Josh Allen wins from the pocket
Prediction: Patriots win 23-16
Thad Brown
Key to the Game: Ride the crowd & start fast
Prediction: Patriots win 23-13