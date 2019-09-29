BKL – Week 4 Predictions: Patriots at Bills

CORRECTS DATE – Buffalo Bills’ Dawson Knox (88) celebrates with teammates Lee Smith (85) and Josh Allen (17) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills are 3-0 for the first time since 2011 and came improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2008 if they can beat the New England Patriots (3-0) on Sunday.

Here are the Keys to the game and predictions from our Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew.

Josh Reed

Key to the Game: Get a special teams or defensive TD

Prediction: Patriots win 23-17

Nick Filipowski

Key to the Game: Minimize Mistakes

Prediction: Bills win 31-27



Tim Graham, The Athletic

Key to the Game: Disrupt Tom Brady

Prediction: Patriots win 27-17



Sal Capaccio, WGR 550

Key to the Game: Josh Allen wins from the pocket

Prediction: Patriots win 23-16



Thad Brown

Key to the Game: Ride the crowd & start fast

Prediction: Patriots win 23-13