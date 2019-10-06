BKL – Week 5 Predictions: Bills at Titans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills (3-1) have a chance to head into the bye week with a win, if they can get past the Titans (2-2) on the road in the Music City on Sunday.

Here are the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew’s keys and predictions in Week 5.

Josh Reed

Key to the Game: Dawson Knox

Prediction: Bills win 20-17

Nick Filipowski

Key to the Game: Sack the quarterback

Prediction: Bills win 23-17



Tim Graham, The Athletic

Key to the Game: Protect Josh Allen

Prediction: Bills win 21-17



Sal Capaccio, WGR 550

Key to the Game: Take care of the football

Prediction: Bills win 20-17



Thad Brown

Key to the Game: Defense prevents the big plays

Prediction: Bills win 16-15