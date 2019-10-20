BKL – Week 7 Predictions: Dolphins at Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fresh off the bye week, the Bills return to New Era Field for the first of three straight home games.
First up, the winless Miami Dolphins, who are turning back to journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for Sunday’s showdown in Orchard Park.
Here are the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE Keys & Predictions for the game.
Josh Reed
Key to the Game: Get turnovers
Prediction: 31-14
Nick Filipowski
Key to the Game: Don’t Beat Yourself
Prediction: Bills win 44-16
Tim Graham, The Athletic
Key to the Game: Dominate from the start
Prediction: Bills win 31-9
Sal Capaccio, WGR 550
Key to the Game: Don’t give the Dolphins any breathing room
Prediction: 24-7
Thad Brown
Key to the Game: Don’t be stubborn
Prediction: Bills win 27-10