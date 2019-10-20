BKL – Week 7 Predictions: Dolphins at Bills

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in the game at New Era Field on September 29, 2019 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fresh off the bye week, the Bills return to New Era Field for the first of three straight home games.

First up, the winless Miami Dolphins, who are turning back to journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for Sunday’s showdown in Orchard Park.

Here are the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE Keys & Predictions for the game.

Josh Reed

Key to the Game: Get turnovers

Prediction: 31-14

Nick Filipowski

Key to the Game: Don’t Beat Yourself

Prediction: Bills win 44-16



Tim Graham, The Athletic

Key to the Game: Dominate from the start

Prediction: Bills win 31-9



Sal Capaccio, WGR 550

Key to the Game: Don’t give the Dolphins any breathing room

Prediction: 24-7



Thad Brown

Key to the Game: Don’t be stubborn

Prediction: Bills win 27-10