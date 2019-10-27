BKL – Week 8 Predictions: Eagles at Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With a win over the Philadelphia Eagles (3-4) on Sunday, the Bills can improve to 6-1 for the first time since the 1993 season.
Here are the Keys to the game and predictions from our Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew.
Josh Reed
Key to the Game: Win with the pass
Prediction: Bills win 21-20
Nick Filipowski
Key to the Game: Minimize Mistakes
Prediction: Bills win 23-21
Tim Graham, The Athletic
Key to the Game: Pass defense
Prediction: Bills win 20-17
Sal Capaccio, WGR 550
Key to the Game: Take advantage of the banged up D-line
Prediction: Eagles win 23-20
Thad Brown
Key to the Game: Hit the deep ball
Prediction: Eagles win 24-16