BKL – Week 8 Predictions: Eagles at Bills

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 06: Jordan Phillips #97 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates defeating the Tennessee Titans after the game at Nissan Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With a win over the Philadelphia Eagles (3-4) on Sunday, the Bills can improve to 6-1 for the first time since the 1993 season.

Here are the Keys to the game and predictions from our Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew.

Josh Reed
Key to the Game: Win with the pass
Prediction: Bills win 21-20

Nick Filipowski
Key to the Game: Minimize Mistakes
Prediction: Bills win 23-21

Tim Graham, The Athletic
Key to the Game: Pass defense
Prediction: Bills win 20-17

Sal Capaccio, WGR 550
Key to the Game: Take advantage of the banged up D-line
Prediction: Eagles win 23-20

Thad Brown
Key to the Game: Hit the deep ball
Prediction: Eagles win 24-16

