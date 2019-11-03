BKL – Week 9 Predictions: Washington at Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After getting blown out at home against the Philadelphia Eagles a week ago, the Bills have a chance to get back in the win column in Week 9 against a struggling Washington (1-9) team.
Here are the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew’s keys and predictions for today’s game:
Josh Reed
Key to the Game: Bills front seven
Prediction: Bills win 24-10
Nick Filipowski
Key to the Game: Play a full four quarters
Prediction: Bills win 27-3
Tim Graham, The Athletic
Key to the Game: Give Washington no hope
Prediction: Bills win 27-13
Sal Capaccio, WGR 550
Key to the Game: Don’t overthink it! Just play!
Prediction: Bills win 24-10
Thad Brown
Key to the Game: A clean game from Josh Allen
Prediction: Bills win 31-6