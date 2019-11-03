Closings
BKL – Week 9 Predictions: Washington at Bills

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gives encouragement from the sideline the first half of an NFL football game Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After getting blown out at home against the Philadelphia Eagles a week ago, the Bills have a chance to get back in the win column in Week 9 against a struggling Washington (1-9) team.

Here are the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew’s keys and predictions for today’s game:

Josh Reed
Key to the Game: Bills front seven
Prediction: Bills win 24-10

Nick Filipowski
Key to the Game: Play a full four quarters
Prediction: Bills win 27-3

Tim Graham, The Athletic
Key to the Game: Give Washington no hope
Prediction: Bills win 27-13

Sal Capaccio, WGR 550
Key to the Game: Don’t overthink it! Just play!
Prediction: Bills win 24-10

Thad Brown
Key to the Game: A clean game from Josh Allen
Prediction: Bills win 31-6

