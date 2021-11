Blackhawks scandal: Hall of Fame covers Brad Aldrich’s name on Stanley Cup

FILE – Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook kisses the Stanley Cup after the Blackhawks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime in Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey finals in Philadelphia, in this Wednesday, June 9, 2010, file photo. At right is Blackhawks’ Andrew Ladd. Longtime Chicago Blackhawks defenseman and three-time Stanley Cup winner Brent Seabrook announced Friday, March 5, 2021, he’s unable to continue playing hockey because of injury. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Hockey Hall of Fame has covered the name of an assistant coach engraved on the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the Chicago Blackhawks’ run to the 2010 championship.

Brad Aldrich’s name was covered with X’s on Sunday, the same day that the names of the 2020-21 champion Tampa Bay Lightning were added to the Cup, according to the Toronto-based Hall.

Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz wrote Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald last week to ask for the removal of Aldrich’s name. In the letter, Wirtz said Aldrich’s conduct disqualifies him from being included on the Cup, and the team made a mistake by submitting his name.

“While nothing can undo what he did, leaving his name on the most prestigious trophy in sports seems profoundly wrong,” Wirtz wrote.

Wirtz pointed to the case of Basil Pocklington, the father of the former Edmonton owner who had his name engraved on the trophy after the Oilers won the 1984 title, but then it was covered at the NHL’s request because Basil Pocklington had nothing to do with the team.

A message was left Wednesday seeking comment from the Blackhawks.