SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo’s alumni basketball team displayed its trademark toughness to stave off an upset in the opening round of its title defense at The Basketball Tournament.

Reigning champion Blue Collar U battled back from down 13 points in the second half and 10 at start of TBT’s signature Elam Ending to win 78-77 against Big 5 on Monday in a first-round matchup at The Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse.

C.J. Massinburg scored eight of his 26 points during the Elam Ending and fed big man Nick Perkins (13 points) for the winning shot from near the top of the key. Wes Clark (24 points) with a crucial 3-point play and assist during the Bulls’ 18-7 closing spurt.

Blue Collar U struggled inside against Big 5, a team of Philadelphia college alumni, getting outrebounded 39-29 and outscored 30-26 in the paint.

The Bulls move to face either The Commonwealth (UMass alumni) or Virginia Dream at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the second round.