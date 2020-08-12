Blue Jays beat Marlins 5-4 in first MLB game played at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Over a centennial has passed since the first time Buffalo tried to bring a Major League Baseball team to town. Tonight, that 105 year streak was snapped as the Toronto Blue Jays played the Miami Marlins at Sahlen Field, the Jays’ “home away from home” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Marlins scored the first Major League run in Sahlen Field with a solo home run by Brian Anderson in the second, and that 1-0 lead would last until the sixth.

Former Bison Bo Bichette crushed a three-run-homer 365 feet to left field to score Danny Jansen and Cavan Biggio, bringing the Blue Jays up 3-1.

Biggio would add to the Jays lead in the seventh with an RBI single that scored Randal Grichuk. Toronto took a 4-1 lead.

Top of the ninth, two outs, and the game was anything but over. Francisco Cervelli keeps the Marlins hope alive with a huge three-run-homer to tie the game up at four a piece, and sending the game to extra innings.

In the bottom of the tenth, Travis Shaw came up big with a walk off single to right to score Anthony Alford. Toronto wins it 5-4 in 10 innings for their first W at Sahlen Field.

The Blue Jays host the Marlins again on Wednesday, first pitch is at 6:37.